Richard J. Shouldis
Lakewood - Richard J. Shouldis, 85, of Lakewood, NJ completed his journey on earth on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Richard lived a great life and touched many hearts. Richard enjoyed many things from gardening, playing the organ and being Santa Claus for the kids.
He was the son of Richard and Helen Shouldis. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Monica and their three children, Nancie and husband Dan Huewe, Kevin and wife Laura Shouldis and Noreen and husband Joe Verdone. Richard is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Matthew, Katherine, Brendan and Harper. He was the oldest of 11 children. He is also survived by two sisters and five brothers and pre-deceased by three brothers.
Visitation will be held at D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701 on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Service will be held at 12PM on July 29, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lake Church 43 Madison Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701.
In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019