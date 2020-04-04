|
|
Richard J. Wilkinson
Ship Bottom - Richard John Wilkinson passed suddenly Friday, April 3 2020 at his home in Ship Bottom with his loving wife by his side. Born and raised in Bayonne, he relocated to Long Beach Island where he was the proud owner and operator of the Ship Bottom Motor Lodge for 20 years.
Predeceased by his parents, Marie and Richard Wilkinson, brother-in-law Charlie Riccardi and his beloved pups, Brandy I, Brandy II and Bosco.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years Sun Lee and his best buddy Oscar, sister Rosemary Riccardi, brother Daniel and his wife Debbie, niece Mandie and her husband Rich "Botney" Novotny, nephew Richard Riccardi and wife Lisa, Great nephews Jake and Kyle, nephew Chuck Riccardi and his wife Angie and nephews Danny and John Wilkinson .
Richard was a kind and generous man. He enjoyed a good meal, a heated conversation and a Stella "chilled to perfection." Richard was an active member of the Korean Presbyterian Church in Egg Harbor Township. He will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the present restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a future date. Private services are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, Ship Bottom.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020