|
|
Richard Jack Fischer
Pawleys Island, SC - Richard Jack Fischer, 68, of Pawleys Island and formerly of Toms River, New Jersey, passed away on February 11, 2020 at his home with loved ones by his side. He was born June 17, 1951 in Newark, NJ.
In life, Richard was a skilled automotive sales manager. Following his retirement, Richard enjoyed flying, golfing, fishing and reading.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Theresa Fischer of Pawleys Island; daughter Tia Bach of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter Tonya Pagano of Bayville, NJ; daughter Jan Wieting-Windsor of Alloway, NJ; granddaughter Mia Bach of Fredricksburg, VA; granddaughter Corinne Wallace of Bayville, NJ; grandson Nikolas Adarro of Brick, NJ; granddaughter Erica Windsor of Alloway, NJ; great-granddaughter Saige Wallace of Bayville, NJ; brother Charles Fischer of Daytona Beach, FL and sister Sharon Thornsbury of Honea Path, SC.
A memorial service in celebration of Richard's life will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations in Richard's honor be made to the Baskerville Food Pantry at 99 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to St. Elizabeth Place and Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church of Pawleys Island and to Amedysis Hospice.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020