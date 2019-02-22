|
|
Richard James Lyman
Manalapan - Richard James Lyman, 71, of Manalapan, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. He was born on July 9, 1947 in Elizabeth where he lived for most of his life, before settling in Manalapan in 1996. Before retirement, Richard worked as a Technician for Sunny Delight Beverage Company in South Brunswick. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines during the Vietnam War Era.
Richard was predeceased by his dear parents, Ursula (Mulhearn) and Matthew Lyman and his sister Geraldine Gorman. He is survived by his loving children, Timothy Richard Lyman and his wife, Christine of Carlisle, PA, Tara M. Gift and her husband, Gary, of Carlisle, PA and Erin K. Lyman and her husband, Vilmantas Zeimys, of Aberdeen, his caring siblings, Robert Lyman and his wife, Karen of Ohio, and Paul Lyman of New Jersey. Richard also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Jared and Kayla Gift. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered on Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019 during visiting hours. In respect of Richard's wishes, he will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019