Richard James Unterstein
Lincroft - Richard James Unterstein, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away July 18, 2019 while vacationing in Maine. Richard was born July 26, 1954 in Massapequa Park Long Island where he went on to meet, fall in love, and marry his high school sweetheart Patricia. Their journey first took them to the state of Maine and eventually settling in Lincroft, New Jersey to raise their two daughters. Rick had such a passion for life, playing a good game of golf, watching the Yankees, enjoying lake life in Maine, and most importantly being with his family. He will be deeply missed by many and the large hole he has left will never be replaced. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia, two daughters Allison and Erin, sons-in-law Michael and Brian, and two grandchildren Michael and Eleanor.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 4-8PM.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Leo the Great in Lincroft on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:15AM. All other arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rick's memory to the 7 Lakes Alliance https://www.7lakesalliance.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019