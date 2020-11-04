Richard Jeffrey Kaiser
Albany - On the afternoon of October 31, 2020, Mr. Richard Jeffrey Kaiser of Albany passed away at the age of 60.
Rich was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the third child of James and the late Marilyn Kaiser. He graduated from Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey, where he still holds the school record for Springboard Diving. After recovering from breaking his neck in 1977 during his senior year of high school, Rich attended Brick Computer School to obtain gainful employment in the computer science field. He held several computer technician positions in Washington, D.C., working at many Federal Government agency buildings repairing reel-to-reel tape drives in the computer rooms. He was promoted and relocated to the Denver, Colorado area for about a decade, and then moved to Durham, North Carolina. After meeting his future spouse, Robin, they co-founded SoftDev Incorporated, an emerging technology firm performing services for the Federal Government. He served as a board member and as Executive Vice President for 21 years. In May 2003, he and Robin married, sealing their love and partnership in life and business.
To everyone he met, Rich left an undeniable impression because of his outpouring of humor, keen intelligence, his laugh, and his smile. To any challenge, whether it was fully recovering from a broken neck, learning how to fix computers or develop software, repairing electronics and machinery, or restoring old houses, he was a natural at learning how to do something he had never done before.
Rich was a brilliant, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and business leader. He was so proud of all his children and loved each of their personalities and talents. He and his wife, Robin, had an instant connection and selfless love for more than 22 years of their life together.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Kaiser. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Varner Kaiser of Albany; his father, James Kaiser of Old Bridge, New Jersey; five sons, Richard (Heather) Kaiser of San Antonio, Texas, Eric Kaiser of Thornton, Colorado, Daniel (Kimberly) Kaiser of Selma, North Carolina, Kevin Kaiser of Durham, North Carolina, and Robert Kaiser of Albany, Georgia; brothers James (Cindy) Kaiser of Siesta Key, Florida, and William Kaiser of Old Bridge, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Addy, Noah, Alex, Savannah, Simon, and Abby; loving in-laws, Deborah Varner of Albany, Bob and Rita Varner of Cordele, Whitney and Joe Miller of Albany, and Paige and Jacob Benton of Bothell, Washington; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jamie Lavender will officiate.
To share your thoughts with the Kaiser family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com
