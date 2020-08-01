Richard John Alderiso
Brick - Richard John Alderiso 84, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence. Richard was born at home in a snowstorm in Newark New Jersey to Margaret and Miguel Alderiso and was in the newspaper for weighing in at more than 10 pounds.
Richard attended Duke University and ultimately graduated from Rutgers University as a pharmacist and then married the love of his life, Patricia, 62 years ago. He was a pharmacist for 15 years but then retired from the industry and joined his beloved brother Nicholas in the family produce business, Alderiso Brothers in Newark, New Jersey.
Richard had many hobbies including clock making, the crafting of musical instruments, ham radio and became a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary later in life, but family was everything to him. He loved life. Richard will be sadly missed by all.
Richard was predeceased by his brothers Nicholas and Anthony Alderiso, and his sister, Nancy Travisano. Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Patricia Selby Alderiso, his children Laura Lang, Cindy and Richard Alderiso, his daughter-in-law Meghan Alderiso, his treasured grandchildren Matthew and Gianna Lang, and Richard John and Julia Alderiso, nieces Margie, Joannie, and Rosemary, and nephew Frank.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Richard's name to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Funeral services will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com