|
|
Richard John Caputo, II
Whiting - Richard John Caputo, II, 23, of Whiting died in a motorcycle accident in Manasquan Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Richard worked at Nonna's Place, Whiting. Richard graduated from Point Borough High School and Ocean County College in 2019 receiving his Liberal Arts Degree. Born in Neptune, he grew up in Point Pleasant and Lakehurst before moving to Whiting 2 years ago. Richard was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Richard enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends. Richard is survived by his mother Donna Filipponi and her husband, John of Whiting, his father Richard Caputo and his wife, Eileen of Oakland, MD, his sister Jessica Yates of Little Egg Harbor, his maternal grandmother Dorothy Santo of Lake Worth, FL, his paternal grandparents Richard & Irene Caputo of Forked River, his niece, Skye, his nephews Greyson and Declan who were also his godchildren, 2 step-sisters Stephanie Kane of Oakland, MD. Kayla Kane of Manchester, his nephew Caysen and niece Everly, and many aunts, uncles and extended family and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends 2-4 & 7-9pm Tuesday, September 3rd at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:45am Wednesday, September 4th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting with interment immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to , 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019