Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
St. Joseph's Church
Richard John "Rich" Vasil Obituary
Richard "Rich" John Vasil

Manchester - Richard "Rich" John Vasil, 72, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on October 26, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was born in Passaic, NJ, to the late John and Audrey (Danko) Vasil. Rich grew up in Clifton, married and lived in Colonia, moved to Toms River in 1976, then to "River Pointe" in Manchester. He retired from Toms River Township. Rich loved fishing, golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

Rich is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Elizabeth (Goodman) Vasil; his three children, David Vasil and wife Rachel, Jaime Jovanis and husband Michael and Matthew Vasil and fiancé Allison Hornig; his cherished grandchildren Jakob, Mason, the late Marcus, Alex, Keira and Tyler. Also surviving are his mother-in-law Eleanor Goodman, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Margie and husband Frank, brother-in-law Joe and wife Mary Ellen, sister-in law Terry and husband David, brother-in-law Mark and wife Cyndi, and sister-in-law Christine. He was predeceased by his father-in-law Joseph Goodman and his sister-in-law Mary Cooney.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30th, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. The family would appreciate donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in memory of Mary Cooney.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
