Richard Joseph Decker, 86, of Hazlet, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel.A visitation will be held for Richard on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 10:00AM to 1:00PM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735. A funeral home service will be offered during the visitation at 1:00PM.Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport, NJ.Please reference the funeral home web site for further details at www.dayfuneralhome.com