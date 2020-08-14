Richard Joseph Lebitz
Middletown - Richard Joseph Lebitz, Jr. 56, of Middletown, passed away of Sudden Cardiac Death in Williamson, NY on August 5th, 2020. Born January 14th, 1964, Richard grew up in Smithtown, New York. He was a graduate of Smithtown West High school ('82) and Case Western Reserve University ('86). Rich started his career as a CPA at Ernst & Whinney in New York City. He worked there for about 20 years at which time he moved to Siemens. During his time at Siemens he and his family lived in Germany for three years. He most recently worked at Olympus Corporation as the Chief Internal Audit Officer. Rich truly embraced the "Ya Gotta Believe" spirit with his beloved New York Mets. Many a Sunday was spent rooting on "The Amazin's" at the ballpark. He had a passion for watching films in the theater, always with popcorn in hand, be it at the latest Marvel Superhero Movie or a foreign film. He loved to travel and eat internationally both with his family and for work. He volunteered for the American Diabetes Association for many years and his charitable spirit could often be seen in his daily life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Stacey Brunson Lebitz, his daughters Jessica and Stephanie Lebitz, his parents Mary and Richard Lebitz, and his siblings Elizabeth Kay (James), Kathleen Havel (Stuart), Karin Guidici (David) and Jaime Douthat (Matthew) as well as numerous extended family members. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 am EDT via Facebook Live at facebook.com/mumcnj
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association.