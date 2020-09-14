Richard Kramer



Richard Kramer, 62, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at home in Oceanport, New Jersey. Richard lived almost his entire life in Little Silver and Red Bank, New Jersey. He graduated from Red Bank Regional High School in 1977, where he lettered as a manager of the Cross Country team and was an assistant for the Adult Education Programs. For many years, he worked in Red Bank at the optometry office of his father, Dr. Sydney M. Kramer, O.D. He also was employed for well over twenty years as a Warehouse Worker at the Center for Vocational Rehabilitation in Eatontown. Richard was a long-time, active member of Congregation B'nai Israel in Rumson, the Elberon Bathing Club, the Brookdale Fitness Center, and Monmouth County ARC's Circle of Friends. He enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, watching Lawrence Welk videos on his iPad, listening to oldies music on his CD player, getting together with family and friends, and going out to restaurants to eat. Richard is predeceased by his parents, Janet and Sydney Kramer. He is survived by his sister Susan Sprung and husband Craig of Ocean Township, his nieces Mindy Fox and husband Evan of Livingston and Rachel Leist and husband Eric of Milton, Massachusetts, and his great-nephews and great-niece Adam Fox, Shira Fox, and Jackson Leist. A private funeral was held at Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery in Tinton Falls on September 13, 2020. Donations in his memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, 171 Ridge Road, Rumson, New Jersey 07760.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store