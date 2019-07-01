Services
Services

John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Leo the Great R.C. Church
Lincroft, NJ
Entombment
Following Services
Holmdel cemetery
Richard L. Gmoch Sr.


1947 - 2019
Richard L. Gmoch Sr. Obituary
Richard L. Gmoch, Sr.

Middletown - Gmoch, Richard L., Sr. age 71 of Middletown passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born to the late Edmund T. and Mary Gmoch in Nanticoke, PA. eventually moving to New Jersey to pursue his career and raise a family.

Richard was the founder and owner of Proprietary Sales that specialized with in-store supplies. He was a devoted and proud communicant of St. Leo the Great R. C. Church in Lincroft. Richard enjoyed

boating, fishing and most of all spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Dolores; three sons: Richard L. , Jr. and his wife Dawn, David V. and Christopher R.; two grandchildren, Alexandra and Christian and a niece, Emily.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:15 AM at St. Leo the Great R.C. Church in Lincroft. The entombment will immediately follow at Holmdel cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to -Honor and Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Please visit Richard's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019
