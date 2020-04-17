Services
Richard L. Peterson


1946 - 2020
Richard L. Peterson Obituary
Richard L. Peterson

Keyport - Richard L. Peterson, 73, of Keyport, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Care One in Holmdel. Richard was born on June 1, 1946 in Perth Amboy. He grew up in Cliffwood Beach, where he lived for the majority of his life, before recently settling in Keyport two years ago. Richard held various job titles over his life time. Before his retirement, he was working as an Industrial X-Ray Technician. At one point in time, Richard owned his own boat and enjoyed taking trips out on the water in his spare time. He also loved to fish. Richard was a beloved son, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Mary (Masko) Peterson and his brothers, Alan and Christian Peterson. Richard is survived by his loving daughter, Maryann Peterson and her partner Romen, of Kentucky, his dear siblings, Janice Hausmann and her husband, George, of Cliffwood, and Carl Peterson and his wife, Victoria, of Toms River, and three grandchildren, along with many cherished nieces and nephews. Richard will be sadly missed and never forgotten. Arrangements were entrusted to Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Richard's wishes, he will be privately cremated. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
