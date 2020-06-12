Richard Leigh Polhemus



Richard Leigh Polhemus, age 71, died peacefully at home on June 11th after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Richard was born on April 20, 1949 in Neptune, NJ to Leigh and Elaine (Simmill) Polhemus. He graduated from Wall Township High School and received his Associate's Degree from Ocean County College. In between, Richard joined the United States Navy where he was stationed in both Washington, D.C. and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After being honorably discharged, Richard parlayed his love for tinkering and wiring into a long career as an Alarm Technician. He retired from Surf Fire & Security in 2006. While alarms paid the bills, he had a passion for traveling. He became a part-time travel agent, creating memorable experiences for his clients, but most of all he loved taking cruises with his friends and family. He was also a member of the Laurelton Fire Company in Brick, NJ for 6 years where he served as Fire Captain.



He married Peggy Lou Griggs in 1975 and they raised one daughter, Katelyn Maureen. Rick loved playing his music loud, fireworks, Butterfingers, sunsets, Myers Rum, cracking jokes and his family.



He is predeceased by his parents, Leigh & Elaine Polhemus and his sister, Susan Inge. He is survived by his wife Peggy, his daughter and son-in-law, Katelyn & Anibal Rodriguez, his granddaughter Aidalyn, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly.



In-lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Parkinson's Unity Walk where his family would walk to support the fight against Parkinson's Disease as Team Flux Capacitor, or simply perform a random act of kindness in his honor.



A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.









