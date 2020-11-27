Richard "Dick" Leonard Hurley
Wall Township - Richard "Dick" Leonard Hurley, 80, a lifelong resident of Wall Township, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 38 years by his side on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Richard grew up in the Farmingdale area of Wall and was an avid hunter as a child and teenager. He attended Manasquan High school where he played football. Richard was a dedicated Redskins fan. Richard was an enthusiast of country music and loved to dance with his wife to those country tunes. He was a lifelong member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America Local 2250 of Red Bank where he was a Master Carpenter and his talents were put to use on many public projects such as Bell Labs, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and many others. Richard also put is carpentry expertise to use in his own home as well as family and friends' homes. Richard was always at the ready to lend a helping hand in any project set before him and always added his own special touch to make it unique. He took special pride in all projects he completed and had a fierce work ethic. He was an honest, hardworking, mans' man with a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious smile and a lifetime of advice at the ready for anyone who requested it. Most of all Richard took loving pride in his family, watching it grow over the years adding children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They ALL were his joy. He was an ardent cyclist and was a member of the Jersey Shore Touring Society and participated in 6 MS rides in honor of his late brother Robert. Richard was a PROUD member of the New Jersey Free & Accepted Masons, Durand Lodge #179 Point Pleasant, New Jersey where he was a Master Mason and Past Master. Richard received his 45-year pin this past summer from his fellow brother and grandson Bailey. He was also a member of the Shriners.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife Joan, six children, Theresa "Kelly", Kim, Bill, Allen, Jennifer and Eileen. Nine grandchildren, Valerie, Melissa, Erin, Brittany, Shannon, MaryKate, Douglas, Jamie and Bailey. Six great grandchildren Naomi, Hunter, Jaxton, Dylan, Dean, CJ. He is also survived by his sister-in law Barbara, his niece Susan, and Nephew Robert. He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Sophie, his brother Robert and his granddaughter Christina Francesca.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. There will be a Masonic Service beginning at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
3551 North Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19140 or St, Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101 or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 North Andrews Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
.