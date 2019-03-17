Services
Richard Lewis Hansen

Richard Lewis Hansen

Brick - Richard Lewis Hansen, 89 of Brick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Richard was predeceased by his maternal grandparents who raised him, Lewis and Nellie Hallenbake, his maternal mother, Hazel Fink and his beloved wife of 64 years, Anne J. Hansen. Richard is survived by his three children, Thomas (Heather) Hansen, Laurie (Scott) Duncan and Lynda Hansen, and four grandchildren Tyler and Connor Hansen and Scottie and Sean Duncan.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19th, from 5-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be at Brig Gen William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/) would be appreciated. To view complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
