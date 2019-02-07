|
Richard Lisiewski
Brighton Beach - Richard Lisiewski, 89, of Brighton Beach passed away at his home on January 31, 2019. Rich was born and raised in Riverside, NJ and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. His parents vacationed on Long Beach Island since the 1930s, a place where he found a love for the ocean and the beach. His entrepreneurial spirit drove him to open up his first surf shop in the 1960s on LBI and establish his surfboard company, Matador Surfboards in Riverside. For the next 50 years, Rich and the love of his life, Pauline, operated their businesses, lastly being Brighton Beach Surf Shop, making numerous memories and friendships along the way. He was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club. He was very proud of his heritage.
Mr. Lisiewski was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Pauline Goralski. He is survived by his daughter Caroline Unger and her husband Dan, son Michael Lisiewski and his wife Stacy and 4 grandchildren, Jacqueline and Daniel Unger and Ava and Lucas Lisiewski.
A Celebration of his Life and Paddle Out is planned for a date to be announced in June. Private services and arrangements were under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich's memory may be made to Southern Regional High School Board of Education, c/o Richard Lisiewski Vocational Memorial Scholarship, 105 Cedar Bridge Rd., Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Feb. 7, 2019