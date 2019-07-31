|
Richard M. Arduini
Forked River - Richard M. Arduini, 82, a longtime resident of Forked River, passed away on July 29, 2019.
The son of the late Oscar and Elsie Arduini, Richard grew up in West New York where he and his friends were part of the "Emerald's Gang." He proudly served in the US Navy with the Seabees as part of the Naval Construction Force and later had a long career with RG Delivery and Thomas Henry Material Co. Upon retirement, Richard became the caretaker of OLGC Church in Washington Township.
Richard married Carol Zimmerly on June 15, 1957 and the couple settled in Ridgefield to raise their family. They later retired to Pheasant Run at Forked River where Richard was active on several committees and enjoyed fishing and bocci. He was an avid Yankees fan and a talented artist but will be remembered most for his love of family, quick wit, and one-of-a-kind sense of humor.
Richard and his wife Carol were avid enthusiasts of pleasure cruises, with many of their friends they accumulated over the years.
Richard is survived by his children, Alan Arduini and his wife Virginia, Katherine Gallagher and her husband Ron, and Glenn Arduini; his sister, Diane Wilton; and his grandchildren, Amie Torgersen (Jarrod), Susan Gallagher, Richard Arduini, Brian Gallagher, and Curtis Arduini. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol, in 2018.
Visiting hours will be held from 12 to 3 pm Saturday, August 3 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 3 pm. Burial will be held 10 am Monday at Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory to Popcorn Park Zoo or Forked River First Aid Squad would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019