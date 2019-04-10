Services
- - Richard M. Cotton, 70, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Richard was born in Elizabeth, NJ and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Elizabeth. He then joined the US Navy and proudly served for 4 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. Richard was a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service for 30 years.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Jean Cotton; his Stepmother Annamae; Stepbrothers James and Patrick Devlin and his Stepsister Rita Devlin. He is survived by his sons Richard Cotton, Jonathan Cotton and his wife Kim of Indianapolis; daughters Elizabeth Sentir and her husband Phil and Megan Cotton and their mother Leslie Cotton; Granddaughters Ellie and Johana; brothers Frank and Craig; sisters Kathy, Nancy and Jean and Stepsister Jane and Noelene.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
