Richard M. Johnson
Ocean - Richard M. Johnson, of Ocean, NJ, died on Tuesday, February 5 at Hospiten Bavaro while on holiday in the Dominican Republic. Johnson was born July 9, 1933 in Asbury Park and spent much of his life at the Jersey Shore, graduating from Asbury Park High School in 1951. He attended Colgate University (class of 1955) and was a generous donor and vociferous fan of their sports teams throughout his life, often traveling up to Hamilton, NY for Colgate football games. A patriot, he loved his country and after college joined the United States Army and was stationed abroad. He lived in Manhattan for many years with his late wife, Nancy Johnson, before returning to New Jersey in 2002. After working for many years in the medical field, he capped his long career by teaching multiple foreign languages to local high school students.
Filled with a joie de vivre, he was curious with many interests and passions from travel, thoroughbred racing, Broadway shows, college campuses and a lifetime love of the ocean. He was a World War II buff, reading countless books about the battles in the European and Pacific theaters. A sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching college and professional football, the Boston Red Sox, and his beloved Montreal Canadiens. While in the hospital the day before he died he smiled when hearing from his nephew, Clinton Johnson, that the New England Patriots had won the Super Bowl.
He is survived by nephews Clinton and Brian Johnson, grand-niece Bella Johnson and former wife Patricia Battles. His parents, the big band musician Johnny Johnson and Edna Johnson, brother Malcolm Johnson and sister and brother-in-law Joan and Stanley Kayne, are deceased.
A celebration of life will be hosted at 12PM on Saturday February 23 at Rooney's 100 Ocean Ave North Long Branch, NJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to Chenango County ASPCA, 6160 County Road 32, Norwich, NY 13815.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019