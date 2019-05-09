Services
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
2325 E Mall Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 274-0088
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Nowell


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard M. Nowell Obituary
Richard M. Nowell

Fort Myers - Richard Melvin Nowell, 94, devoted husband, loving family man, Merchant Marine and U.S. Navy veteran, passed away in Ft. Myers on April 8, 2019. The son of Marjorie Brock and Lysander S. Nowell, he was born on March 18, 1925. He graduated from high school in Belmont, Mass., where he met his sweetheart and lifelong partner of 72 years, Barbara L. Bacon.

Dick graduated from Massachusetts Maritime Academy with the class of January, 1945. He served actively in the Merchant Marines in WW2; then the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He continued his service to the country in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 22 years of his retirement.

Following ten years working for AT&T, GE, and Air Reduction Co. he established his own company as a distributor for the latter, Seaboard Welding Supply, Inc. and Seaboard Fire and Safety, Inc. in Ocean Twp. NJ in 1965, which is being carried on presently by his three sons and three grandsons, 54 years later.

His many friends knew him as a kind and gentle man, also devoted to boating, fishing, and the sea. To know him was to love and respect him. He will be sorely missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his three sons, Richard and Judie, Brian and Mary, Jeffrey and Lisa, and daughter Wendy and Kevin Jutras. He was predeceased by his son Ronald in 1983. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Richard Nowell, Melissa Maguire, Patrick and Lauren Nowell, Andrew and Elizabeth Nowell, and Alexandra and Christopher Jutras; great-grand-children Lily and Connor Maguire, and Richard N. Nowell.

A celebration of his life will be held in Wellfleet, Mass., at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now