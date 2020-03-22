Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Michael Keefe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Michael Keefe Obituary
Richard Michael Keefe

1933-2020

It is said the Irish have a gift for storytelling, and no one exemplified this more than Richard Michael ("Dick") Keefe, who left this world on March 20, 2020 at the age of 86 for the green hills of heaven, where we know he is holding court and telling stories now. He passed away peacefully at his home in Bay Head, New Jersey after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Please go to the O'Brien Funeral Home website for Richard's obituary (https://www.obrienfuneralhome.com/memorials/richard--keefe/4139816/obituary.php) or Legacy.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -