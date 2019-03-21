Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Richard Michael Powell


1946 - 2019
Richard Michael Powell Obituary
Richard Michael Powell

Punta Gorda - April 18, 1946 - March 17, 2019

Richard Michael Powell, 72, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Toms River, NJ, passed away on March 17, 2019. Richard was born on April 18, 1946 in Mt. Holly, NJ. He was a graduate of St. Rose High School in Belmar, NJ in 1964. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a retired Police Captain from Toms River Township, NJ. He moved to the area in 1999.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon, of Punta Gorda, FL; daughters, Shawna (Scott) Wallace and Kelley (Aaron) Barcellona, both of Orlando, FL; step-children, Linda Roppo of Painted Post, NY and Mark Roppo of San Francisco, CA; sisters, Maureen (Rich) Cubeta of Houston, TX and Kacie Mora of Lexington, KY; step-mother Deborah Clement of Toms River, NJ; grandchildren, Brody Barcellona, Reece Barcellona, Conor Wallace, and Declan Wallace; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and step-father, Margaret and Rick Clement of Toms River, NJ and by his father, Richard M. Powell of Wilmington, DE.

Private interment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to a police or veterans organization of your choice.

To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019
