Richard N. Eisenman
Spring Lake Heights - Richard N. Eisenman, 95, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Mr. Eisenman was born in Clawson, Michigan, and came to New Jersey in 1947. He was a WWII veteran, having served in the South Pacific as a member of the U.S. 5th Air Force, 20th Combat Mapping Squadron. He went on to a 32-year career with the N.J. Highway Authority, Garden State Parkway, before retiring in 1988 as Roadway Maintenance Superintendent. He was an avid golfer, and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Eisenman was predeceased by his parents, Norbert and Mary (Bella) Eisenman, and by his brother, Norbert "Corky" Eisenman. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Margaret (Scott) in 2015. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Mary Jane Eisenman, of Wall, and his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Michael Mack, of Spring Lake Heights. He was the beloved grandfather of Dr. Justin Eisenman (Eileen), Jennifer Eisenman, Matthew Eisenman, Kevin Mack (Meagan) and Kelcie Mack, and the great-grandfather of Jack Richard and Lilliana Eisenman.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, on Thursday, May 23rd, at 10:30 AM, followed by burial with military honors at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , via . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019