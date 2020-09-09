Richard Nelson Edwards Sr
Matawan, NJ - Richard Nelson Edwards Sr."POP" 75, of Matawan, NJ passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1944 to the late Doc Edwards Sr. and Anna Lou Stokes in Matawan and was the youngest of 8 siblings. He was a longtime presser by profession as well as a horticulturist. His compassion for mankind was evidenced by his devotion to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Visitation will be Friday September 11th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
