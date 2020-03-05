|
Richard "Dick" Nicholas Martino
Bridgewater - Richard "Dick" Nicholas Martino, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater. Son of the late Nicholas and Josephine Martino, Dick was born in Somerville and lived the past 55 years in Bridgewater. He was a 1951 graduate of Somerville High School. Dick served in the United States Army from 1956- 1958. Dick worked as a motion picture screener for VA Supply Depot in Somerville and also worked as a printer for Art Color Printing. Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, taking trips to the beach, watching old movies, taking trips to Atlantic City, dancing, football, kayaking at the Delaware Water Gap and do-it-yourself home projects. He is predeceased by his sister, Dolores Zaninelli. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 59 years, Rose Marie (Betsko) Martino; children, Donna Martino of PA, Denyse Wright of Bound Brook, Richard N. Martino, Jr., of Manville, Michael J. Martino and wife, Maryellen of PA; grandchildren, Nikole Angelone and husband, John, Heather Gunn, Jeffrey Gunn, Kaileigh Wright, Tyler A. Wright, Emily Martino; and great- grandson on the way, Luca Nicholas Angelone. Visiting hours will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM mass at St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Regional Cancer Care.
