Richard Otis Dunnells Jr.
1948 - 2020
Brick - Richard Otis Dunnells, Jr, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters, on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Richard graduated from Point Pleasant Borough High School and Morehead State University. He settled in Brick, NJ, with his wife, where they raised their family.

He was an industrial arts teacher at Raritan High School, Hazlet, NJ for 40 years. He was instrumental in building the Raritan High School wrestling program, where he served as assistant and head coach for over 35 years.

Rich was an example of everything a husband, teacher, coach, friend, role model, and mentor should be and had a profound impact on everyone he met. He loved long road trips on his Harley and spending time on his boat.

He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Doris Dunnells. Surviving are his sister Bonnie Van Horn, brothers Mark and Bryan, and several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his wife Patti of almost 45 years, two daughters Lindsay and Morgan, and three grandchildren Max, Cody, and Olivia.

Visitation will be held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. For everyone's safety, we will adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Richard's name or to the Richard Dunnells Wrestling Scholarship, Raritan High School, 419 Middle Road, Hazlet, NJ, 07730 c/o Rob Nucci.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
