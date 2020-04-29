|
Richard P Trotta
Wall Twp - Richard P Trotta 84 of Wall Twp died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Jersey City he resided in Morris Plains and Bayhead, and Lakewood before moving to Wall a few years ago. He owned and operated Nadler Antiques for over 50 years in Bayhead. He was the past president of the Art Club, member of the Board of Trustees, and former Vice president of the Board of Directors all in Leisure Village, Lakewood. He was also a member of the National Art & Antique Dealers Association of America of New York City. He is predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth and Alfred, and sister-in-law Silva Trotta. Surviving are his siblings, Robert & his wife Patricia Trotta of Lakewood and John & his wife Joan of Sacramento, CA, sister-in-law, Barbara Trotta of Lakewood, nieces and nephews, Kenneth, Michael, David, Maria, Robert, Tia, Michael John and Julie. Private family visitation. Private Interment is Friday at Brigadier Gen WM C Doyle Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Food Bank of Ocean and Monmouth Counties, 3300 Rt 66, Neptune, NJ 07753. For directions or to send on-line condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020