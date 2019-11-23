|
|
Richard Penn
Oceanport - Richard A Penn, 84 of Oceanport, died peacefully at home on Thursday November 21.Richard honorably served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1962 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
After leaving the Navy, Richard worked as a mechanic for the Garden State Parkway till his retirement in 2002. Richard loved his vegetable garden, working in his yard, wildlife and crabbing in the Shrewsbury River.
Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife Kathy who passed away on Easter Sunday of this year.
He is survived by his son James Penn, his wife Mary and their children Melissa Joy and David and his step-son David Ivins, his wife Shannon and their children, David, Zachariah and Katherine.
At the families request all services will be privately held by the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home.
In lieu of traditional remembrances the family asked that you would consider a donations in Richard's honor to the Visiting Nurse Association at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/visitingnurse .
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Richard's page at www.woolleybogliolifuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019