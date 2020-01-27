|
Richard Phillips Vick, Sr.
Ft. Myers - Richard Phillips Vick, Sr. passed away on January 25, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers, Florida, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Richard was born in Corsicana, Texas and was raised in Beaumont, Texas.
He graduated college in 1955 from Texas A&M University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a football player with the Texas A&M Aggies, and a Junction Boy, coached by Bear Bryant. Richard was a retired executive with the Amerada Hess Corporation, and had offices in New York City and Woodbridge, New Jersey; working as Director of Human Resources in North America for over 30 years.
Richard was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Celeste Curran Vick. He is survived by his son Richard P. Vick, II and partner Alan Thomas of Manchester, Vermont; son, Robert C. Vick and fiancée, Robin Funke; and grandchildren Curran, Catie and Lauren of Castle Pines, Colorado; as well as, his sister in law, Terrie K. Curran of New York City.
Visitation will be held at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey on Thursday, January 30th from 4pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel on Friday, January 31st at 9:15 am, followed by internment at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro, New Jersey.
