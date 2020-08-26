1/
Richard Pleva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Pleva

Brick - Richard Frank Pleva, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Irvington, Richard was raised in Newark where he lived until 1968 when he moved to Brick where he has resided for the last 52 years. Mr. Pleva retired as a Commissioning Engineer for Jersey Central Power and Light. Richard was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick for many years. He loved laughing, music and his family & friends. He was full of life and would gladly lend you a hand whenever needed. Surviving are his beloved wife, Sandra Pleva; his loving children, Richard Pleva and his wife, Melanie Mannarino and Cheryl Molnar and her husband, Christopher; his sister, Helen Gulya; his cherished grandchildren, Connor Pleva and Zachary Molnar; his dear friends, Ceil and Rich Smith, Danny and Joanne Balderose and his god-daughter, Lindsay Cannon. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Cremation is private.**Due to Covid 19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing is mandatory. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved