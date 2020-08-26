Richard Pleva
Brick - Richard Frank Pleva, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Irvington, Richard was raised in Newark where he lived until 1968 when he moved to Brick where he has resided for the last 52 years. Mr. Pleva retired as a Commissioning Engineer for Jersey Central Power and Light. Richard was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick for many years. He loved laughing, music and his family & friends. He was full of life and would gladly lend you a hand whenever needed. Surviving are his beloved wife, Sandra Pleva; his loving children, Richard Pleva and his wife, Melanie Mannarino and Cheryl Molnar and her husband, Christopher; his sister, Helen Gulya; his cherished grandchildren, Connor Pleva and Zachary Molnar; his dear friends, Ceil and Rich Smith, Danny and Joanne Balderose and his god-daughter, Lindsay Cannon. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Cremation is private.**Due to Covid 19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing is mandatory. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com