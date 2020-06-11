Richard R. "Capt. Rich" Dulski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. "Capt. Rich" Dulski

Brielle - Richard R. "Capt. Rich" Dulski, 58, of Brielle passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Rich was born and raised on Staten Island, NY. He was a graduate of Port Richmond High School and attended Monmouth University, Long Branch. Rich took his boating captain's license at the age of 17 and passed on the first time which is rare. He has been a captain for over 40 years working for the Gambler, F/V High Stakes, F/V Austin and, most recently, the F/V Amanda C, out of the Fishermen's Dock Cooperative, Pt. Pleasant Beach. Rich has fished everywhere from Cape May to Montauk, L.I. to the Grand Banks. He enjoyed traveling: making frequent trips to the Outer Banks, NC, visiting Caribbean islands and especially cruising with his wife of 32 years, Mary. Rich was an avid NY Yankees fan.

Rich was predeceased by his father Richard Dulski in 1983 and his stepfather Walter Harper in 2010. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary (nee Valenti) Dulski of Brielle; a loving daughter Elizabeth Dulski of Charlotte, NC; two loving sons Richard A. Dulski of Asbury Park and Michael Dulski of Brielle. Rich is also survived by his beloved mother Doris Harper of Point Pleasant and a brother Kenneth Dulski and his wife Sueanne of Ambler, PA, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. The funeral service will be 10 am Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home with an interment to follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Orender Family Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Orender Family Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved