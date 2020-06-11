Richard R. "Capt. Rich" Dulski
Brielle - Richard R. "Capt. Rich" Dulski, 58, of Brielle passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Rich was born and raised on Staten Island, NY. He was a graduate of Port Richmond High School and attended Monmouth University, Long Branch. Rich took his boating captain's license at the age of 17 and passed on the first time which is rare. He has been a captain for over 40 years working for the Gambler, F/V High Stakes, F/V Austin and, most recently, the F/V Amanda C, out of the Fishermen's Dock Cooperative, Pt. Pleasant Beach. Rich has fished everywhere from Cape May to Montauk, L.I. to the Grand Banks. He enjoyed traveling: making frequent trips to the Outer Banks, NC, visiting Caribbean islands and especially cruising with his wife of 32 years, Mary. Rich was an avid NY Yankees fan.
Rich was predeceased by his father Richard Dulski in 1983 and his stepfather Walter Harper in 2010. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary (nee Valenti) Dulski of Brielle; a loving daughter Elizabeth Dulski of Charlotte, NC; two loving sons Richard A. Dulski of Asbury Park and Michael Dulski of Brielle. Rich is also survived by his beloved mother Doris Harper of Point Pleasant and a brother Kenneth Dulski and his wife Sueanne of Ambler, PA, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. The funeral service will be 10 am Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home with an interment to follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.