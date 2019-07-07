|
Richard Ray
Belmar - Richard A. Ray, 85, of Belmar, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune, NJ.
He was born on May 1, 1934 to William P. and Eleanor (Smith) Ray in New York, NY. Richard served his country honorably in the United States Navy in the Korean War. On July 14, 1967 he married Patricia Lane. Previously from Yonkers, NY, he resided in Belmar for 31 years. Richard worked for 40 years as a contractor for W. P. Ray Inc. before retiring in the late 1990's. He was also Commodore of the Sea Anchors Yacht Club in the Bronx, NY. Richard had a great love for boating, as well as animals and photography.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joette Hegarty; and two sisters, Claire Scovel, and Dolores White.
Richard is survived by his loving spouse of 51 years, Patricia; son, William Ray; two brothers, Eugene Ray, and James Ray; sister, Diane Dias; three grandsons, Johnnie Hegarty, Ryan Hegarty, and Richard Ray; two granddaughters, Katie Hegarty, and Karlie Hegarty; as well as several nieces and nephews that he loved.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 5pm-7pm at the Oceanside Memorial Home, 2014 Main St., Lake Como, NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10am at the St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, 607 7th Ave, Belmar, NJ.
Burial will follow in the Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave, Valhalla, NY.
Online condolences can be given at www.oceansidememorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019