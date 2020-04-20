|
Richard Rennie LaBarre
Newbury, VT - Richard Rennie LaBarre, 74, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Richard was born in Ocean Grove, NJ on November 27, 1945, to Alma (Hagerman) LaBarre. He was a graduate of Neptune (NJ) High School. On April 2, 1966, he married Bonnie Lee Ayers.
For many years, Richard worked for Local Union Pipefitters #9, Foster Wheeler International, and for Pizzagalli Construction.
He was a life member of the Elks Club in Barre, VT and a member of the Pipefitters Union.
In his free time, Richard was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie L. LaBarre of Newbury; three sons, Brian M. LaBarre and wife Debbie of Jackson, NJ, Mark G. LaBarre and wife Kristin of Hopkinton, NH, and Paul D. LaBarre of Windsor, VT; four grandchildren, Tegan deOgburn, Garret LaBarre, Morgan LaBarre, and Kolin LaBarre; three great grandchildren, Carter LaBarre, Avalyn LaBarre, and Logan deOgburn; a sister, Suzanne H. Tilton of Toms River, NJ; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date.
