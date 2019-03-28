|
|
Richard Russell Nabb
Spring Lake - Richard Russell Nabb of Spring Lake, NJ passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 68 after a nine month valiant and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rick was born on January 1, 1951 in Providence, RI, son of the late Alton & Eleanor Nabb. Rick had a lifetime of accomplishments, but it all took a back seat to his pride and dedication to his family. Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Gina, his daughter, Kristin (Jonathan), his daughter Sheri, his adoring grandson Jonathan ("JJ"), and his siblings, Kevin Nabb, Karen Luth (Fred), Kathy Tipirneni (Prabhakar), Ellen Szymanski (Jim), Robert Nabb (Judy), his brother in law, Joe Giannitti (Debra), sister in law, Marie Bocuzzo (Sandy), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rick graduated from Pilgrim High School in Warwick, RI, where he was Class President for all four years, Captain of his wrestling and tennis teams and was awarded All State & All New England Honors in wrestling. He became an Eagle Scout at the young age of 14. In 1973, he graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. During his time at WPI, he was a member of the wrestling team, the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, and the Skull Honor Society.
From 1973 to 2003, Rick held various positions at Clairol/Bristol Myers Squibb. Whether it was his time as an Engineering Manager in Stamford, CT or as a Plant Manager in Camarillo, CA, he not only made sure to know the names of every employee, but also the names of their spouses, children and grandchildren. Rick was Vice President of Americas and Supply Chain Strategic Planning in Princeton, NJ where he was responsible for 3,000 employees and 13 facilities located in the United States and Latin America. From 2004-2010, Rick worked with Schering-Plough Company/Merck in Kenilworth, NJ as Vice President of Strategic Sourcing. After retirement, Rick continued as a consultant for Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals and G & W laboratory.
Rick loved playing tennis and golf. He was a member of the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club, Belmar Fishing Club and The Wyndemere County Club in Naples, Florida. Rick had a passion for photography, ballroom dancing, and woodworking. He was also a member of the Manasquan United Methodist Church where he served as Chairperson on the Finance Committee.
Rick's greatest attribute was his ability to connect with anyone he met. He was the heart and soul of his family and was the best husband, dad, papa, son, brother and friend. Rick was the most kind, caring, and generous person with both his time and contributions to many of his charities. He could light up any room with his humor and infectious smile. His strength will continue to inspire us all every day and though he will be greatly missed, he will live on in the hearts of every person he has touched, forever.
Services of Richard Russell Nabb will be held at the Manasquan United Methodist Church at 23 Church St. in Manasquan, NJ at 11 o'clock in the morning on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Burial will be at St. Anne's Cemetery at 1610 Allenwood Rd. in Wall, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rick's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019