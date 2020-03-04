|
Richard S. Conover, Sr.
Brick - Richard S Conover Sr, 64, of Brick, passed away peacefully at home, March 3rd, 2020.
Richard a lifelong resident of Brick, NJ was an Operating Engineer of Local 825 for 25 years.
First and foremost, he was a devoted family man, who enjoyed fishing with his buddy Bob, cruising, and riding his Harley.
He is predeceased by his mother Jerleen Smith Conover, and his sister Cherylynn Conover.
Surviving are his devoted and loving wife of 39 years, Donna, their three children, Richard and his wife Lauren, Katelyn and her fiancé Timothy, and Tyler; he is also survived by his father, Clarence S Conover; brother, Gregory Conover; sister, LeeAnn and husband Chris Hicks; his father and Mother in-law Robert and Helen Linton; as well as his beloved granddaughters, Audra, Charlotte, and Reagan; and many loved nieces and nephews.
In following his wishes, cremation was private. He will be deeply missed and loved by all who knew him.
Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River, are in charge of arrangements
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020