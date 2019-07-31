Services
Richard S. Tallman Obituary
Richard S. Tallman

Barnegat - Richard S. Tallman, 75, of Barnegat passed July 29, 2019. A US Army Veteran, he had worked as a programmer for the State of NJ. He was a member of the American Legion Post 232 where he served as a former Boy Scout Master. Richard was also involved in various Special Education and Autism Organizations throughout the state and nationwide.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 50 years, Jane Tallman; four loving children, Alison Sorber, Richard Tallman, Jr. and wife Christine, Tracy Rivera and husband Richard, David Tallman; eleven cherished grandchildren; twelve cherished great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Jason Tallman.

Viewing Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Mass will be offered12:30 pm on Saturday at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Search Day Program, 73 Wickapecko Dr, # B, Ocean Twsp., NJ 07712 appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019
