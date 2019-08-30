|
|
Richard Schiff
Whiting - Richard E. Schiff, 71, of Whiting, NJ passed away in the loving arms of his wife Mary Elizabeth on Aug. 27th at Community Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City, and lived in Toms River for over 45 years before semi-retiring to Whiting. He was an avid artist who worked in all the 7 arts. He loved to paint, draw, write, play the blues and spend time with his wife. He is predeceased by his father Leonard Schiff, mother Mary Louise Reier, and brother Walter D. Earle. He is survived by his wife Mary Barnet Schiff. Although he had no children we was a beloved uncle to many nieces & nephews, proverbial "Uncle Richie" to everyone. He ran a successful advertising agency, Gilford Multimedia, since 1972. His impact and flair for life will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He was a life member of the Art Students League of NYC, Graduated from NYU Film School, and taught color in art at the Royal Academy in Holland, he instituted the commercial arts program at OCVTS. Many of his works hang in museums and private collections around the globe. He wrote novels which are available on Amazon including Mary Geiger and The Bodygrabber. Viewing will be on Saturday 8/31 from 8:45-10:45 at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Manchester. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019