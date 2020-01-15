|
|
Richard Sims Sr.
Richard Sims Sr., 87, son of the late Lindsey and Annie Sims of Red Bank, New Jersey transitioned from this life January 13, 2020 at home. He fought an amazing fight; and maintained his faith until he completed his journey. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his siblings Lindsey Sims Jr., Mattie Octavie Sims, Arnold Sims, Stella Johnson, Davis Sims, Junius Sims, and George Sims. He leaves to honor his memory, his sister Elizabeth Sims, brother Arthur Sims, son Richard Sims Jr., all from Red Bank, New Jersey. His grandchildren Tonya S. Sims, Janis D. Sims, Latieria Sims, Lyquana H. Sims, Samantha Barden, and Lisa Barden, and a host of great grandchildren. The Sims family would like to extend a special thanks to Doreen "Dodi" Good, for caring for Richard until the very end.
A viewing will begin Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am at the St Paul Baptist Church 196 River St. Red Bank, NJ with a funeral to follow at 1pm. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020