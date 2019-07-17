Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:30 PM
Resources
Richard "Tyke" Smith


1953 - 2019
Richard "Tyke" Smith Obituary
Richard "Tyke" Smith

Whiting - Richard "Tyke" Smith 65 of Whiting died suddenly at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Pottstown, PA he resided in New Egypt for 15 years before moving to Whiting 1 year ago. He was an engineer with STV in Ewing Twp for 42 years before retiring in 2013. He enjoyed fishing, Rock and Blues Guitar music, being an Eagles Football fan and many sports. He loved spending time with his family and was a wonderful step dad to Jill. Walking Kashmir & Sable nightly was something he looked forward to. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Lois M (Fisher), children, Alison Kastel, Tammy Visuvasam, Daniel Haase & his wife Gabrielle and Jill Haase, sister, Roberta Drumheller & husband Richard and 4 grandchildren, Alexis, Tyler, Kayla and Ashton. Visitation is Thursday 1-5 PM with a 4:30 pm service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
