Richard "Ricky" Sommer Jr.
Toms River - Richard "Ricky" P. Sommer Jr., age 61, of Toms River passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Community Medical Center, Toms River after a nearly 8-year battle with cancer. Born in Red Bank, he grew up in "Sunken City" in Middletown, and lived in Shrewsbury prior to moving to Toms River in 2001.
He was employed by Red Bank Volvo for more than 30 years prior to retiring in 2011.
Ricky was an avid sports fan and particularly enjoyed golf, Nascar and football, and enjoyed playing the lottery.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Justine Sommer.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lisa Sommer; sons, Jeff Sommer and wife, Nicole, Dylan Sommer and wife, Brittany and Kyle Sommer, and 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Nicolas, CJ and Caitlin. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathy Taylor and husband, Rob, Mary Canter and husband, Earl, Patty Bosley and husband, John, and Sheila Lussier and husband, Paul, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday Feb. 26 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm with a funeral service at 8:30 pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the J. Phillip Citta Regional Cancer Center at Community Medical Center, 99 Highway 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08753 (checks payable to Community Medical Center Foundation) or online at www.cmcgiving.org. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 23, 2019