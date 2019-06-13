|
|
Richard T. Dillon
Island Heights - Richard T. Dillon (Matt), 88 of Island Heights NJ, Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Matt was born in Yonkers, NY on May 30, 1931. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Eileen (Drexler) Dillon.
Matt is survived by His son Tom Dillon and his wife Tara, daughter Geraldine Dillon, Brother Jack Dillon and his wife Theresa, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Matt was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend.
Major Richard T. Dillon was a pilot in the US Air Force from 1957-1972. He flew countless special missions that covered the globe. Major Dillon piloted Presidents Nixon and Johnson aboard Air Force 1 and 2. He distinguished himself in the performance of outstanding service to the USAF as Special Missions Aircraft Commander, Flight Examiner and Instructor Pilot while assigned to the 99th. Military Airlift Squadron from April 14th. 1966 to May 19th. 1971. Major Dillon provided the utmost in safe and timely air transportation for many highly distinguished national and international leaders. Major Dillon also completed 1000 hours of flight time in the Lockheed C-140 Jet Star making him a member of the Jet Star Thousand Hour Club in 1969.
Matt loved flying, reading, watching football and also watching sail boat races taking place on the Barnegat Bay from his lovely view on the deck of his home on the shore of Island Heights. He was also an avid walker on the boardwalk in Seaside Park where he would spend many of his early mornings enjoying the ocean, and salty air.
A special thank you to the people at Visiting Nurses Association Hospice in Toms River, for their loving care and support during his final days. Also the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude toward Kedz Funeral Home in Toms River for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 5 to 8 pm on Sunday at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 11:30am at St. Gertrude's Mission Church, 103 Central Ave., Island Heights. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to 2nd Voice Speakers Group, 1008 Bel Air Ct,. Toms River NJ 08753 in Matt's memory would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019