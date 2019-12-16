|
Richard T. Eknoian
Wall - Richard T. Eknoian, 76 of Wall passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday December 15, 2019. Richard was born and raised in Jersey City. He was a graduate of Union Hill High School where he was known as a class clown and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in accounting. Richard worked for over 40 years as a CPA and retired from Cohn Reznick, Ocean Township. Richard had a great sense of humor, he enjoyed family vacations and thoroughly enjoyed great family meals whether it was the weekly Sunday dinners prepared by he and his wife or just to a favorite restaurant.
Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Ann Marie (nee Amabile) in 2011 and his granddaughter Ashley Miceli and a grandson Jack Ryan Eknoian. He is survived by his loving children Richard Eknoian and his wife Lisa of Wall, John Eknoian and his wife Carolyn of Holmdel and Maria Miceli of Wall. Richard was also the cherished grandfather of nine, Peter Miceli, Richard Eknoian III, Patrick Eknoian, Christopher Miceli, Kaitlyn Eknoian John Ecknoian, Jr, Mary Rose Eknoian, Bobby Eknoian and Sarah Eknoian; as well as his great granddaughter Aaliyah.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Thursday December 19,2019 from 5-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be
9 am on December 20, 2019 at St Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Entombment to follow at St Catharine Mausoleum, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation 1359 Broadway Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019