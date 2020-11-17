1/
Richard Taylor
Richard Taylor

Neptune - Richard Taylor, 72, of Neptune, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Rick was a lifelong resident of Neptune and a graduate of Neptune High School class of 1966. He served in the United States Army Reserve and in the New Jersey National Guard. Rick was an Ocean Township Police Officer for twenty-five years retiring in 1999. He served as the advisor for the Ocean Township Police Explorers Post. After retirement, he went on to serve as a security guard for the Neptune School District. Rick belonged to the Neptune Red and Black Booster Club as secretary and trustee. He was also a committee member of the Neptune Athletic Hall of Fame. Rick was a long-time assistant football coach for Neptune High School and Middletown South High School, where he positively impacted many players' lives. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Taylor (Lertch). He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gail (Lanza). His children Joseph and his wife Tina, Christopher and his wife Jessica, Kelly, and Nicholas and his wife Ashley, all of Neptune, eight grandchildren; Kailey, Joseph, Natalie, Gabrielle, Sophia, Riley, Luke, and Brody, as well as his brother Thomas Taylor of Wall. Friends and family are invited to Ely Funeral Home of Neptune on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 with a service being held at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA or Rescue Ridge.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 16, 2020
I will miss you my friend. Always with a kind word and forst to offer to help. Made a lot of long night shifts go faster. Sorry for your loss Gail and family. Proud to have had Rick as my friend and brother in service... Kevin Quinn
Kevin Quinn
Coworker
November 16, 2020
Gail and family so sorry for your loss.
Cousin Evelyn
Evelyn Bonilla
Family
