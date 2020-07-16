1/
Richard Thomas Bodner
1976 - 2020
Richard Thomas Bodner

Jackson - Richard "Rick" Thomas Bodner, 43, of Jackson, died on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in New York, he lived in Keansburg prior to moving to Jackson 2 years ago. He was the owner of Best American Fence and was active at the VFW in Jackson.

He is survived by his parents Robert and Deborah Bodner of Walnut Cove, NC; his daughter Syrena Bodner; his brother Bob Bodner and girlfriend Jennifer Allyn of Point Pleasant; his sister Barbara Lynn Bodner Hartman and her husband David of Walnut Cove, NC; his nieces Allison Sidney Hartman, Michelle Caroline Hartman, Shelby Marie Bodner and Haley Anne Bodner.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18 from 1-5 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Interment will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Walnut Cove, NC . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jackson VFW Post 4703.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
JUL
21
Interment
10:30 AM
Walnut Cove
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
We are heartbroken over Rickys sudden death. His laugh will be our happy memory of him. He was a wonderful, wonderful human being and will be missed very much.
Love, Estelle and Richard Bodner
Estelle and Richard Bodner
Family
