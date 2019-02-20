Services
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
6090 Hypoluxo Road
Lake Worth, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Traylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Traylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Traylor Obituary
Richard Traylor

Boynton Beach, FL - Age 43 of Boynton Beach passed away February 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and stepson, Jaxton Barcley of Houston, Texas; father, Richard K. Traylor, Boynton Beach and predeceased by his mother, Joanne K. Traylor in 2005. Additional survivors include his sister, Jean (Kevin) Stack of Virginia; 3 nieces, Catherine, Annabelle & Lucy and his aunts and uncles, Edward and Mary Ann Faulhaber, Douglas and Florence Traylor and Anthony and Patricia Yarussi.

Friends will be received from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of US Hwy. #1 & NE 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 6090 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth, Florida. Entombment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach. Donations may be made to St. Matthew's Catholic Church in memory of Richard Traylor.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.