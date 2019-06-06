|
|
Richard V. Hogan
Manalapan - Richard V. Hogan, 79, of Manalapan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Centra State Medical Center. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, formerly a resident of Somerset and Roselle, New Jersey and has been a resident of Manalapan for 35 years. He was a Manufacturers Rep for 41 years at Master - Lock in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before retiring in 2006. Richard was a communicant and former usher at St. Thomas the Apostle in Old Bridge, New Jersey.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Robert A. Hogan and Katherine F. Hogan (nee Dore), and brother Robert A. Hogan. He is survived by his wife Frances P. Hogan; sons Richard J. Hogan and William F. Hogan
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan, NJ. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, East Brunswick. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019