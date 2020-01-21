|
|
Richard V. Lolla
Toms River - Dr. Richard V. Lolla, 87, of Toms River passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at home. Born in Englewood, he lived in Brick for many years prior to settling in Toms River.
He graduated from Fordham Preparatory School, Bronx, NY in 1949, the University of Notre Dame in 1953, and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School in 1957. He served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1960 and began his dental practice, Cedar Bridge Dental in Brick Township, in 1960. He retired in 1999.
He was a parishioner of Good Shepherd American Reformed Catholic Church, Toms River, and was a former member of the Brick Township Board of Education. During his dental career he taught at UMDNJ, NJ Dental School, and was a member of several dental societies.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; his children, Chanie Richard (Michael), Victoria Lawrence, Kathleen Lolla (Frank Santoro), Richard Lolla Jr., Kenneth Lolla (Tina), Ralph Lolla, and John Lolla (Dawn); twenty grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private services were entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. A memorial service will be scheduled when the entire family can gather. The family asked that you make memorial contributions in Dr. Lolla's name to a .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020