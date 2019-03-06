Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
View Map
Richard W. Conklin Obituary
Richard W. Conklin

Shark River Hills, Neptune - Richard W. Conklin, 72, of Shark River Hills, Neptune, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Mr. Conklin was born and raised in Jersey City, the son of the late Joseph H. and Mary V. Conklin. He was a graduate of Marist High School, in Bayonne, and St. Peter's University, Jersey City, where he earned a BS in Business Management. He served in the Army, including a 14-month tour in Vietnam with the 10th Mountain Division and the 5th Special Forces Command. He went on to a distinguished career as a Senior Logistics and Inventory Management Specialist for the Army at Fort Monmouth, before retiring. He was a 28-year member of the American Legion Post 346 in Neptune.

Mr. Conklin is survived by his beloved wife, Mary E. Conklin. He is also survived by his children Colleen Conklin, of Neptune City, Brian R. Conklin and his wife, Virginia, of Belmar, and Kevin R. Conklin and his wife, Melissa, of Neptune. He was the beloved grandfather of Richard J. and Joseph R. Conklin. Also surviving are his brothers, Joseph T. Conklin, of Chicago, and Robert L. Conklin, of Clifton, his sister-in- law and her husband, Anita and Joseph Jankoski, his sister-in-law, Barbara Noble, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to , via . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019
